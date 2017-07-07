WORLD
3 MIN READ
Shell in Pakistan ordered to pay $2.4M for tanker blast
Pakistan's Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority has held that Shell's subsidiary was responsible for the blast in Punjab province on June 25 that killed more than 200 people when one of its tankers overturned.
Shell in Pakistan ordered to pay $2.4M for tanker blast
Pakistan army soldiers stands guard while rescue workers examine the site of an oil tanker explosion at a highway near Bahawalpur, Pakistan, on June 25, that killed more than 200 people. / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
July 7, 2017

Pakistan's oil and gas regulator on Friday ordered a subsidiary of Royal Dutch Shell to pay about 257 million rupees ($2.4 million) in damages and compensation for a tanker explosion that killed more than 200 people last month.

The Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (OGRA) has held Shell Pakistan Ltd (SPL) responsible for the blast in Punjab province on June 25 after the tanker carrying gasoline for the company rolled over, and villagers rushed to collect leaking fuel.

The road accident was caused by "non-professional driving/vehicle being lesser than required specs," the authority said in a report seen by Reuters.

"The report shows that they have completely ignored the safety standards of the vehicles procured from the contractors," OGRA spokesman Imran Ghaznavi said.

Officials from the company could not immediately be reached for comment.

Priority

The company earlier issued a statement saying, "Road safety is a priority at Shell. Our transport vehicles undergo regular maintenance and checks to ensure road worthiness."

At least 217 people were killed in the explosion and 61 were injured, according to Amir Mehmood, spokesman for Victoria Hospital in nearby Bahawalpur city.

The energy regulator ordered Shell Pakistan to pay a penalty of 10 million rupees ($95,000).

In addition, the regulator ordered the company to pay one million rupees ($9,478) in compensation to the families of each of those killed and half-a-million ($52,750) for each person injured.

The regulator also ordered the company to upgrade its "infrastructure" in line with its standards.

The OGRA sent a letter to the company on Monday asking for a detailed report on the accident but the authority had not got a reply, Ghaznavi said.

The company has the right to appeal against the fine and compensation demand, he said.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Seven pillars of partnership: Türkiye and UAE enter era of transformative cooperation
By Esra Karataş Alpay
France's top diplomat calls for foreign press access to Gaza
How did a Bangladesh air force fighter jet crash into a school campus?
Turkish defence firm to sign deal with Malaysia for its tactical vehicle at IDEF 2025
Death toll rises to 27 in Bangladesh air force jet crash, official says
White House removes Wall Street Journal from Scotland press pool over Epstein report
Pakistan raises India's suspension of Indus Waters Treaty in meeting with UN chief
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Former US police officer sentenced to 33 months for violating Breonna Taylor's civil rights
Lawyers ask judge to delay release of Kilmar Garcia over deportation fears
US releases over 230,000 pages of Martin Luther King Jr.'s assassination files
WHO chief says Israel attacked staff residence in Gaza 3 times
Trump 'caught off guard' by Israeli strikes in Syria and Gaza church bombing, says White House
Undercover Israeli unit abducts Gaza field hospitals director during deadly Rafah raid
New round of Ukraine-Russia peace talks to be held in Türkiye this week: Zelenskyy
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us