Fed up with the lack of security provided by the police, and attacks from several drug cartels and criminal gangs, people in Southern Mexico began to form their own self-defence groups to fight against the criminals.

Guerrero state of Mexico has been long the battleground for the cartels who fight for control of drug trafficking routes and extort money from the mine owners.

Men from eight towns around the high sierras of the state have created a new vigilante group to protect their families and the mines amid policing challenges to respond the drug-related violence.

TRT World's Alasdair Baverstock brings their story from Mexico's Guerrero state.