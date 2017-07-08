WORLD
4 MIN READ
Hamburg to Hellburg: Three days of violence
G20 Summit was plagued by violent protests that included arson, damage to property and looting. Clashes between security personnel and demonstrators in Hamburg left more than 200 police officers injured and saw more than 140 people arrested.
Hamburg to Hellburg: Three days of violence
Protesters confront riot police during the G20 summit in Hamburg, Germany, July 6, 2017. / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
July 8, 2017

German police braced for a third day of protests with demonstrators bent on disrupting the G20 summit of global leaders in Hamburg port. Protesters clashed with police, torched patrol cars and blocked roads

Since Thursday, a hard core of the Black Bloc protestors from across Europe have looted stores, set fire to street barricades and hurled bottles and paving slabs.

The head of Hamburg police said he was shocked by the "wave of destructive anger", and that "it is to be expected that again, no peaceful protest will be possible."

The anti-globalisation Attac movement plans a demonstration of up to 100,000 people on the final day of the summit. Police said some 21,000 people had already gathered.

In the last three days, more than 200 police officers have been injured. Some 143 people have been arrested and 122 taken into custody. The number of injured protestors was not available. On Friday night, special armed police had been deployed with sub-machine guns.

Police from across Germany have been brought to Hamburg to reinforce the local force.

More that 20,000 policemen, including special forces personnel, were deployed to control the protests in Hamburg.

A tweet by Hamburg's police asked mediapersons and citizens not to film or send footage of the actions taken by the security personnel.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Trump to impose tariffs on China, India, Brazil over Russian oil purchase: US
ICE to target all undocumented immigrants, their employers in sweeping US crackdown
Death toll from Sweida clashes in Syria reportedly rises to 426
US officials reportedly growing frustrated with Netanyahu acting like a 'madman' after Syria strikes
Iran, E3 countries agree to resume nuclear talks in Istanbul
'Silent massacre': Starvation in Gaza due to Israel's blockade kills 86 Palestinians
UN rapporteur denounces Israel for 'starving millions' in Gaza
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Israeli PM Netanyahu suffers from intestinal inflammation from spoiled food
Türkiye rejects claims on its Palestine policy, reaffirms support for justice and Gaza
Türkiye marks 51st anniversary of Cyprus Peace Operation, pledges to defend Turkish Cypriot rights
Calm returns to Syria's Sweida as Bedouin fighters withdraw
Erdogan honours martyrs on 51st anniversary of Cyprus Peace Operation
TRNC detains Greek Cypriots for alleged spying
Putin is open to Ukraine peace talks, but Russia comes first: Kremlin
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us