WORLD
2 MIN READ
More than 2 million children displaced in South Sudan
More than 2,000 children have been killed or injured, and many more have witnessed horrific violence due to the raging civil war in South Sudan.
More than 2 million children displaced in South Sudan
An elderly woman displaced by fighting in South Sudan rests by her belongings in Lamwo after fleeing fighting in Pajok town across the border in northern Uganda, April 5, 2017. / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
July 8, 2017

Millions of children in South Sudan are suffering unthinkable hardships and setbacks in their education, nutrition, and health.

That's according to new numbers from UNICEF, released ahead of the country's sixth independence day.

The UN body says more than two million children have been forced from their homes to escape fighting. And the country has the highest percentage of children out of school, in the world.

South Sudan's war, sparked when President Salva Kiir accused his former deputy Riek Machar of plotting a coup in 2013, has been marked by numerous atrocities against civilians despite the presence of thousands of UN peacekeeping troops.

Civil war has raged on for the past three years with such viciousness that parts of the country are bereft of food and a third of the population has fled their homes.

Around 1.8 million South Sudanese have fled the country, making it the fastest-growing refugee crisis in the world.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Trump to impose tariffs on China, India, Brazil over Russian oil purchase: US
ICE to target all undocumented immigrants, their employers in sweeping US crackdown
Death toll from Sweida clashes in Syria reportedly rises to 426
US officials reportedly growing frustrated with Netanyahu acting like a 'madman' after Syria strikes
Iran, E3 countries agree to resume nuclear talks in Istanbul
'Silent massacre': Starvation in Gaza due to Israel's blockade kills 86 Palestinians
UN rapporteur denounces Israel for 'starving millions' in Gaza
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Israeli PM Netanyahu suffers from intestinal inflammation from spoiled food
Türkiye rejects claims on its Palestine policy, reaffirms support for justice and Gaza
Türkiye marks 51st anniversary of Cyprus Peace Operation, pledges to defend Turkish Cypriot rights
Calm returns to Syria's Sweida as Bedouin fighters withdraw
Erdogan honours martyrs on 51st anniversary of Cyprus Peace Operation
TRNC detains Greek Cypriots for alleged spying
Putin is open to Ukraine peace talks, but Russia comes first: Kremlin
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us