Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Saturday reiterated the need for global action against terrorism saying that no region was safe from terror threats.

Speaking after the G20 summit in Hamburg, Erdogan said that Turkey is hosting three million Syrian refugees with an open door policy and the international community needed to share the burden.

Turkey's president also lambasted the US for arming the PYD/YPG in Syria. Ankara considers the YPG to be the Syrian affiliate of the PKK, which is recognised as a terror group by Turkey, the US and EU.

"We will definitely not remain silent and unresponsive to the support and arming of terror organisations next to our borders and the forming of terror havens in the region."

Erdogan underlined that Turkey would respond to any threats to its national security.

Ankara is concerned that weapons supplied to the PYD/YPG for the operation to oust Daesh from its bastion in Syria's Raqqah will end up in the hands of PKK terrorists inside Turkey's southeast.

KRG Referendum

Speaking on the planned referendum on the independence of the Kurdistan Regional Government [KRG], Erdogan said, "Turkey cannot allow Iraq to be divided, if division starts in the north, it would extend to Turkmens, Arabs and even there can be a sectarian-based division between Shias and Sunnis."

"We do not support the idea of a divided Iraq, and a referendum would hurt the peace and stability in the country."

Erdogan also added that Turkey would not allow a Kurdish state to be established in northern Syria either.

Turkey-Germany Row

Erdogan also criticised Germany for not allowing him to address Turkish people living in the country and blasted Germany for allowing PKK sympathisers to hold a rally under police protection while blocking his speech.

"Those who did not allow a democratically-elected president address his people cannot talk about freedom of speech," he said.

Erdogan also criticised Germany for "committing [political] suicide" and called on Germany not to sacrifice relations between the two countries for the sake of a terror group [PKK].

German security personnel were pictured escorting dozens of PKK supporters, who had taken out a rally in Hamburg on Saturday and carried pictures of the group's jailed leader.