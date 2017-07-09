Artists in Venezuela found a peaceful way to express their defiance without fear of water cannon, tear gas and rubber bullets.

In an exhibition in Manifiesta Street, more than 45 photographers, artists and sculptors have tried to display the spirit of the anti-government protests which have become part of everyday life.

At the heart of the conflict, the exhibition brings different dimension to the country's civil unrest through visual art and music.Juan Carlos Lamas reports from the country's capital Caracas.