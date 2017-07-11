WORLD
2 MIN READ
US military plane crashes in Mississippi killing 16
The US Marine Corps C-130, a refueling plane, crashed on the Sunflower-Leflore county line, US media reports.
US military plane crashes in Mississippi killing 16
The Marine Corps has said there was a &quot;mishap&quot; but did not immediately say where or if the two were the same case. (File photo) / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
July 11, 2017

A US military aircraft has crashed in the US state of Mississippi, killing at least 16 people, US media reported on Monday.

The US Marine Corps confirmed that a "mishap" involving a KC-130 occurred in the evening, without providing additional details.

The Clarion-Ledger newspaper and CNN cited Leflore County emergency management director Fred Randle as confirming the death toll of 16.

All 16 victims were on the Marine Corps aircraft and there were no survivors, Randle told CNN.

The incident took place around 4:00 pm (2100 GMT), the Clarion-Ledger said, noting that firefighters sprayed the aircraft with huge layers of foam to quell the fire.

The plane crashed in a soybean field on the Sunflower-Leflore county line, the paper said.

Photos posted on its website showed plumes of black smoke billowing from a green agricultural field.

"Please join Deborah and me in praying for those hurting after this tragedy. Our men and women in uniform risk themselves every day to secure our freedom," Mississippi Governor Phil Bryant said in a statement on Facebook.

A Pentagon spokesman separately confirmed only that a Marine Corps aircraft was involved in the incident to which the Marine Corps referred.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Trump to impose tariffs on China, India, Brazil over Russian oil purchase: US
ICE to target all undocumented immigrants, their employers in sweeping US crackdown
Death toll from Sweida clashes in Syria reportedly rises to 426
US officials reportedly growing frustrated with Netanyahu acting like a 'madman' after Syria strikes
Iran, E3 countries agree to resume nuclear talks in Istanbul
'Silent massacre': Starvation in Gaza due to Israel's blockade kills 86 Palestinians
UN rapporteur denounces Israel for 'starving millions' in Gaza
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Israeli PM Netanyahu suffers from intestinal inflammation from spoiled food
Türkiye rejects claims on its Palestine policy, reaffirms support for justice and Gaza
Türkiye marks 51st anniversary of Cyprus Peace Operation, pledges to defend Turkish Cypriot rights
Calm returns to Syria's Sweida as Bedouin fighters withdraw
Erdogan honours martyrs on 51st anniversary of Cyprus Peace Operation
TRNC detains Greek Cypriots for alleged spying
Putin is open to Ukraine peace talks, but Russia comes first: Kremlin
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us