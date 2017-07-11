​Second seed Novak Djokovic made it to the Wimbledon quarterfinals for the ninth time on Tuesday after an easy 6-2 7-6(5) 6-4 win over France's Adrian Mannarino .

​Djokovic will face the Czech Republic's Tomas Berdych on Wednesday for a semifinal spot, boasting a 25-2 career record over the 2010 Wimbledon runner-up.

Djokovic needed treatment on his right shoulder after the fifth game of the third set and a medical timeout at 4-3 to treat the same problem.

He had already summoned the doctor after just three games of the opening set.

Berdych will have had a day more to rest up for the match as Djokovic and Mannarino were scheduled to have played their last-16 match on Monday.

However, their tie was pushed back to Tuesday after Gilles Muller and Rafael Nadal played out a marathon fourth-round match which lasted a shade under five hours.

Djokovic and Mannarino were first up under the Centre Court roof as rain fell on the courts.

"It was a long day yesterday for both of us waiting for an entire day. It is what it is. We got on the court today and we could play under the roof," said Djokovic.

"I'm glad it's all done and looking forward to the next one."

Berdych hasn't defeated Djokovic since 2013 but he did triumph over the Serb at Wimbledon in the semi-finals seven years ago when the Czech finished runner-up to Nadal.

Complaint about Centre Court surface

After finishing the match, Djokovic complained of a "hole" on the Centre Court.

Djokovic highlighted a problem with the surface to the chair umpire.

"During the match I mentioned that there is a hole in the middle of the court, middle of the service line and he asked me to show him and I did. He was not very pleased to see that," Djokovic told the BBC.

The Serb is not the first player at this year's tournament to comment negatively about the quality of the courts but said he understood the difficult job facing the ground staff.

"The courts honestly are not that great this year and many players feel the same. It is what it is, the weather also affects the grass."

"Grass court groundsmen I am sure they know their job the best in the world but the grass is probably the most complex surface to maintain, it is not easy. They are trying their best but I've played on better courts," he said.