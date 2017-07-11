WORLD
3 MIN READ
Rebels shoot down regime plane in Syria near ceasefire zone
Lions of the East Army and the Ahmad al Abdo Forces claim that the plane crashed in regime-controlled territory near a village on the administrative border between the provinces of rural Damascus and Sweida.
Rebels shoot down regime plane in Syria near ceasefire zone
File photo shows a Syrian warplane during an air strike. Syrian regime warplane was shot down by rebels on Tuesday according to monitors. / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
July 11, 2017

Rebel groups shot down a Syrian regime warplane on Tuesday near a ceasefire zone in the country's south, the factions and a monitoring group, the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights, said.

Two rebel groups that operate in southeast Syria, the Lions of the East Army and the Ahmad al Abdo Forces, issued a joint statement on Tuesday saying they had downed the aircraft.

"The plane was shot down and crashed in regime-controlled territory. We have no information on the pilot," said Fares al Munjed, communications head for the Ahmad al Abdo Forces.

The Syrian Observatory for Human Rights monitor confirmed that the rebel groups had hit the plane near a village on the administrative border between the provinces of rural Damascus and Sweida.

Sweida province is part of a new ceasefire deal negotiated by the US, Russia, and Jordan that went into effect on Sunday.

The deal has brought relative quiet to most of the provinces covered – Daraa, Quneitra and Sweida – though outbreaks of violence have been reported.

In Sweida, regime forces launched an attack on Monday on the Ahmad al Abdo Forces and the Lions of the East Army.

Fighting continued into Tuesday over a series of hilltops and villages in the province, the Observatory and rebels said.

Two shells also landed in Daraa city, but no casualties were reported.

More than 400,000 people have been killed in Syria since the conflict began in March 2011 with anti-regime protests.

Multiple attempted ceasefires, including nationwide truces, have failed to bring a long-term end to the war.

SOURCE:TRT World
Explore
Trump to impose tariffs on China, India, Brazil over Russian oil purchase: US
ICE to target all undocumented immigrants, their employers in sweeping US crackdown
Death toll from Sweida clashes in Syria reportedly rises to 426
US officials reportedly growing frustrated with Netanyahu acting like a 'madman' after Syria strikes
Iran, E3 countries agree to resume nuclear talks in Istanbul
'Silent massacre': Starvation in Gaza due to Israel's blockade kills 86 Palestinians
UN rapporteur denounces Israel for 'starving millions' in Gaza
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Israeli PM Netanyahu suffers from intestinal inflammation from spoiled food
Türkiye rejects claims on its Palestine policy, reaffirms support for justice and Gaza
Türkiye marks 51st anniversary of Cyprus Peace Operation, pledges to defend Turkish Cypriot rights
Calm returns to Syria's Sweida as Bedouin fighters withdraw
Erdogan honours martyrs on 51st anniversary of Cyprus Peace Operation
TRNC detains Greek Cypriots for alleged spying
Putin is open to Ukraine peace talks, but Russia comes first: Kremlin
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us