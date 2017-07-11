WORLD
3 MIN READ
Zambia extends state of emergency by three months
The Zambian government says the emergency measures are necessary to curb "politically motivated" arson attacks but opposition parties see the move as an effort by President Edgar Lungu to tighten his grip on power.
Zambia extends state of emergency by three months
President Edgar Lungu invoked the emergency powers last week to deal with &quot;acts of sabotage&quot; by his political opponents, after fire gutted the country's biggest marketplace. / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
July 11, 2017

Zambia's parliament voted on Tuesday to extend the state of emergency by three months, the president's office said, as tensions rose following the arrest of the main opposition leader.

Africa's second-largest copper producer, is usually seen as one of the continent's more stable democracies. But it has been on a political knife edge since the detention in April on treason charges of Hakainde Hichilema, who narrowly lost to President Edgar Lungu in a bruising election last year.

Lungu invoked emergency powers last week to deal with "acts of sabotage" by his political opponents, after fire gutted the country's biggest marketplace.

Mutuna Chanda has this report from Lusaka.

On Tuesday, Zambian lawmakers voted to extend the state of emergency by another 90 days to give law enforcement agencies "enhanced measures" to curb "rising cases of politically motivated fires and vandalism of vital electricity supply lines."

"The measures ... were deemed necessary to restore public order," Lungu's aide, Amos Chanda, said in a statement.

Chanda said civil liberties such as free movement had not been suspended and businesses would be allowed to operate as normal.

Lungu's move last week to impose emergency laws came within a day of the fire that destroyed part of City Market in the capital Lusaka.

Nobody was killed or injured in the blaze, which the president said "bordered on economic sabotage" and was aimed at making the country ungovernable.

Police have said some people also planned to vandalise installations including bridges and power stations.

They said one person was taken into custody for trying to torch a bus station and they were seeking others who vandalised electricity transmission lines near the capital last month.

Hichilema, leader of the United Party for National Development, was arrested in April at his home and accused of trying to overthrow the government.

An economist and businessman widely known by his initials "HH", Hichilema was defeated last August by Lungu in an election the opposition politician denounced as fraudulent. His attempts to mount a legal challenge have been unsuccessful.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Trump to impose tariffs on China, India, Brazil over Russian oil purchase: US
ICE to target all undocumented immigrants, their employers in sweeping US crackdown
Death toll from Sweida clashes in Syria reportedly rises to 426
US officials reportedly growing frustrated with Netanyahu acting like a 'madman' after Syria strikes
Iran, E3 countries agree to resume nuclear talks in Istanbul
'Silent massacre': Starvation in Gaza due to Israel's blockade kills 86 Palestinians
UN rapporteur denounces Israel for 'starving millions' in Gaza
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Israeli PM Netanyahu suffers from intestinal inflammation from spoiled food
Türkiye rejects claims on its Palestine policy, reaffirms support for justice and Gaza
Türkiye marks 51st anniversary of Cyprus Peace Operation, pledges to defend Turkish Cypriot rights
Calm returns to Syria's Sweida as Bedouin fighters withdraw
Erdogan honours martyrs on 51st anniversary of Cyprus Peace Operation
TRNC detains Greek Cypriots for alleged spying
Putin is open to Ukraine peace talks, but Russia comes first: Kremlin
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us