WORLD
3 MIN READ
Saudi-led bloc says Qatar-US deal on fighting terrorism "insufficient"
A joint statement by Saudi Arabia, Bahrain, Egypt and the UAE says commitments made by Qatari authorities "cannot be trusted."
Saudi-led bloc says Qatar-US deal on fighting terrorism "insufficient"
Saudi Arabia, Bahrain, Egypt and the United Arab Emirates said sanctions against Qatar would continue until Doha &quot;commits to comprehensively implement&quot; their demands. / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
July 12, 2017

An agreement between Qatar and the United States on combating terror funding is "insufficient," the four Arab states that imposed sanctions on Doha said in a joint statement on Tuesday.

The memorandum of understanding announced in Doha during a visit by US Secretary of State Rex Tillerson is "the result of pressure and repeated calls over the past years by the four states and their partners upon Qatar to stop supporting terrorism," said Saudi Arabia, Bahrain, Egypt and the United Arab Emirates.

"This step is insufficient," said the statement carried by Saudi state news agency SPA, adding that the four states would "carefully monitor the seriousness of Qatari authorities in combating all forms of financing, supporting and harbouring terrorism."

TRT World'sSoraya Lennie has this report.

The statement said commitments made by Qatari authorities "cannot be trusted," citing previous agreements that have allegedly not been honoured.

It called for "strict monitoring controls to ensure its [Doha's] seriousness in getting back to the natural and right path."

Tillerson and Qatari Foreign Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman al Thani made the announcement at a joint news conference in Doha.

Tillerson said the agreement was built on decisions made at a Riyadh summit in May to "wipe terrorism from the face of the Earth."

"As a result of President Trump's very strong call, these commitments for action will begin immediately on a number of fronts."

Sheikh Mohammed said Qatar was the first country in the region to sign an agreement with Washington to counter terror funding and called on what he called the "siege" nations to follow suit and sign their own agreements with the US.

The statement by the four states said sanctions against Qatar would continue until Doha "commits to comprehensively implement the just demands, including confronting terrorism and establishing stability and security in the region."

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Trump to impose tariffs on China, India, Brazil over Russian oil purchase: US
ICE to target all undocumented immigrants, their employers in sweeping US crackdown
Death toll from Sweida clashes in Syria reportedly rises to 426
US officials reportedly growing frustrated with Netanyahu acting like a 'madman' after Syria strikes
Iran, E3 countries agree to resume nuclear talks in Istanbul
'Silent massacre': Starvation in Gaza due to Israel's blockade kills 86 Palestinians
UN rapporteur denounces Israel for 'starving millions' in Gaza
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Israeli PM Netanyahu suffers from intestinal inflammation from spoiled food
Türkiye rejects claims on its Palestine policy, reaffirms support for justice and Gaza
Türkiye marks 51st anniversary of Cyprus Peace Operation, pledges to defend Turkish Cypriot rights
Calm returns to Syria's Sweida as Bedouin fighters withdraw
Erdogan honours martyrs on 51st anniversary of Cyprus Peace Operation
TRNC detains Greek Cypriots for alleged spying
Putin is open to Ukraine peace talks, but Russia comes first: Kremlin
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us