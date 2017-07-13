A Jewish association in Miami accused Pink Floyd co-founder Roger Waters of being anti-Semitic as he prepared to give a concert here Thursday.

For years the former bass player has been urging musicians not to perform in Israel so as to press a boycott – sponsored by a Palestinian organisation – against Israel's illegal settlement building.

"Your vile messages of anti-Semitism, anti-Zionism and hatred are not welcome in our community," said a statement from the Greater Miami Jewish Federation.

"Mr Waters, stop openly calling for support of a cultural boycott of Israel," it added.

Waters had previously said that "I am anti-war, anti-apartheid, anti-racist, pro human rights, pro peace and pro self-determination for all peoples. I am not anti-Israel or anti-semitic."

Waters was to perform Thursday evening at the American Airlines Arena as part of a tour to promote a solo album.

Waters supports a movement called Boycott, Divestment and Sanctions which encourages a boycott of goods and services linked to the construction of Israeli settlements in the Palestinian territories.