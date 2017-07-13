CULTURE
Jewish group accusess Pink Floyd legend Waters of being anti-Semitic
The former Pink Floyd frontman is against Israel's illegal settlement building and has likened the country's treatment of Palestinians to both Nazi Germany and South African apartheid.
Musician Roger Waters performs at Staples Center in Los Angeles, California, US, June 20, 2017. / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
July 13, 2017

A Jewish association in Miami accused Pink Floyd co-founder Roger Waters of being anti-Semitic as he prepared to give a concert here Thursday.

For years the former bass player has been urging musicians not to perform in Israel so as to press a boycott – sponsored by a Palestinian organisation – against Israel's illegal settlement building.

"Your vile messages of anti-Semitism, anti-Zionism and hatred are not welcome in our community," said a statement from the Greater Miami Jewish Federation.

"Mr Waters, stop openly calling for support of a cultural boycott of Israel," it added.

Waters had previously said that "I am anti-war, anti-apartheid, anti-racist, pro human rights, pro peace and pro self-determination for all peoples. I am not anti-Israel or anti-semitic."

Waters was to perform Thursday evening at the American Airlines Arena as part of a tour to promote a solo album.

Waters supports a movement called Boycott, Divestment and Sanctions which encourages a boycott of goods and services linked to the construction of Israeli settlements in the Palestinian territories.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
