TÜRKİYE
2 MIN READ
Heroes of July 15: Metin Dogan
As the anniversary of last year's failed coup in Turkey draws near, TRT World tells the stories of heroism displayed on that day. One such story is that of Metin Dogan, who stood up to tanks at Istanbul's Ataturk Airport on July 15.
File photo shows Metin Dogan giving a speech on his experience of the failed coup at a conference. / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
July 13, 2017

Saturday marks the first anniversary of Turkey's failed coup.

This week, TRT World has been taking a look back at the historic events of that day and the effects it had on the country and its people.

One of the heroes of that night is Metin Dogan, a math teacher.

On the night of the coup, he faced down soldiers at Istanbul's Ataturk Airport, going as far as to stand in front of tanks to prevent them from moving.

TRT World brings you his story.

According to the Turkish government, a network dubbed FETO and its US-based leader Fethullah Gulen orchestrated the failed coup on July 15, 2016, which killed 249 people and injured nearly 2,000 others.

Ankara also accuses FETO of being behind a long-running campaign to overthrow the government through the infiltration of Turkish institutions, particularly the military, police, and judiciary.

SOURCE:TRT World
