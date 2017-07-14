WORLD
2 MIN READ
Four opposition lawmakers disqualified from Hong Kong Parliament
Hong Kong's high court says its decision to bar opposition lawmakers is not politically motivated.
Four opposition lawmakers disqualified from Hong Kong Parliament
Opposition lawmakers (L-R) Nathan Law, Leung Kwok-hung, Lau Siu-lai and Edward Yiu make a statement at the Legislative Council after being disqualified by a court ruling in Hong Kong, China on July 14, 2017. / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
July 14, 2017

Hong Kong's high court on Friday removed four opposition lawmakers from the city's legislative assembly after it invalidated their oaths of office.

Last year, Hong Kong lawmakers Nathan Law, Lau Siu-lai, Leung Kwok-hung and Edward Yiu added words to their oaths to reflect their frustrations with Chinese authorities.

The decision was given based on the Basic Law which was issued by Hong Kong's mini-constitution by Beijing.

The interpretation requires lawmakers to repeatedly describe Hong Kong as a Special Administrative Region of China.

The High Court said the interpretation was "binding" on all Hong Kong courts and that its decision to bar the four was not politically motivated.

The former British colony, Hong Kong became a Chinese territory 20 years ago under a "one country, two systems" arrangement that guaranteed a wide range of freedoms not enjoyed in China, including a direct vote for half of the 70-seat legislature.

According to activists the city government's effort in disqualifying democratically elected lawmakers is a direct assault on those freedoms.

The four legislators dismissed on Friday were not staunchly pro-independence but two of them have advocated self-determination for Hong Kong.

Beijing's interpretation of the constitution last November was prompted by a string of protests during the swearing in of lawmakers following citywide elections.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Trump to impose tariffs on China, India, Brazil over Russian oil purchase: US
ICE to target all undocumented immigrants, their employers in sweeping US crackdown
Death toll from Sweida clashes in Syria reportedly rises to 426
US officials reportedly growing frustrated with Netanyahu acting like a 'madman' after Syria strikes
Iran, E3 countries agree to resume nuclear talks in Istanbul
'Silent massacre': Starvation in Gaza due to Israel's blockade kills 86 Palestinians
UN rapporteur denounces Israel for 'starving millions' in Gaza
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Israeli PM Netanyahu suffers from intestinal inflammation from spoiled food
Türkiye rejects claims on its Palestine policy, reaffirms support for justice and Gaza
Türkiye marks 51st anniversary of Cyprus Peace Operation, pledges to defend Turkish Cypriot rights
Calm returns to Syria's Sweida as Bedouin fighters withdraw
Erdogan honours martyrs on 51st anniversary of Cyprus Peace Operation
TRNC detains Greek Cypriots for alleged spying
Putin is open to Ukraine peace talks, but Russia comes first: Kremlin
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us