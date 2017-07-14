This week, all 72 members of the US-led anti-Daesh coalition met in Washington on how to help the country, after the declaration of victory over Daesh.

The US says Daesh is on an "irreversible and lasting path to defeat."

People who fled their homes are eager to turn back, but they also looking forward to a country rebuilt and stabilised so that they can feel safe.

But there's a difference between rebuilding infrastructure and establishing stability in a country that's been torn apart by war, terrorism and a divisive ideology.

TRT World'sSarah Jones reports.