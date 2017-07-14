WORLD
3 MIN READ
Brazil panel votes against putting Temer on trial for corruption
The move by the congressional committee is largely symbolic as the decision to suspend Temer and put him on trial rests with the full lower house, which is scheduled to vote on the matter August 2.
Brazil panel votes against putting Temer on trial for corruption
In an informal vote, a committee of lawmakers recommended the accusations against Temer be shelved ahead of a congressional vote. / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
July 14, 2017

A Brazilian congressional committee on Thursday voted against sending a corruption charge against President Michel Temer to the Supreme Court for the leader to be put on trial.

The vote is non-binding and the full house must still vote on the charge, which would only be approved if two-thirds of legislators vote for it.

Temer was charged last month in connection with a graft scheme involving the world's largest meatpacker, JBS SA. General Prosecutor Rodrigo Janot accused Temer of arranging to receive a total of $11.85 million (38 million reais) in bribes from JBS in the next nine months.

The full house will vote on August 2, after a two-week recess. Though Temer's support has waned, he is widely expected to survive the full house vote.

TRT World spoke with Sao Paulo-based journalist Sam Cowie for the latest.

Janot has said he expects to level at least two new graft charges against Temer in the coming weeks, however.

Several lawmakers have told Reuters in recent weeks that if they were forced into multiple votes to protect the deeply unpopular president from a trial, the chances of one of the charges being accepted by the lower house would greatly increase.

Temer, who replaced impeached President Dilma Rousseff last year, would be removed from office for at least 180 days if he were forced to stand trial in the Supreme Court.

Former Brazilian leader Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, a top contender to win next year's presidential election, was convicted on corruption charges on Wednesday and sentenced to nearly 10 years in prison.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Trump to impose tariffs on China, India, Brazil over Russian oil purchase: US
ICE to target all undocumented immigrants, their employers in sweeping US crackdown
Death toll from Sweida clashes in Syria reportedly rises to 426
US officials reportedly growing frustrated with Netanyahu acting like a 'madman' after Syria strikes
Iran, E3 countries agree to resume nuclear talks in Istanbul
'Silent massacre': Starvation in Gaza due to Israel's blockade kills 86 Palestinians
UN rapporteur denounces Israel for 'starving millions' in Gaza
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Israeli PM Netanyahu suffers from intestinal inflammation from spoiled food
Türkiye rejects claims on its Palestine policy, reaffirms support for justice and Gaza
Türkiye marks 51st anniversary of Cyprus Peace Operation, pledges to defend Turkish Cypriot rights
Calm returns to Syria's Sweida as Bedouin fighters withdraw
Erdogan honours martyrs on 51st anniversary of Cyprus Peace Operation
TRNC detains Greek Cypriots for alleged spying
Putin is open to Ukraine peace talks, but Russia comes first: Kremlin
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us