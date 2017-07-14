TÜRKİYE
1 MIN READ
Recap of Turkey's failed coup on July 15
​One year later, we look back at this night of defiance by the Turkish people, from the early confusion to the moment the coup plotters finally surrendered.
Recap of Turkey's failed coup on July 15
Thousands of people rallied across Turkey after the coup bid on July 15, 2016. / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
July 14, 2017

On the night of July 15, 2016 a rogue faction within the Turkish army attempted a coup aimed at overthrowing the democratically elected government of Turkey. Citizens took to the streets after encouragement from Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and managed to quash the coup attempt. The rogue soldiers killed 249 people and injured thousands.

One year later, we look back at this night of defiance by the Turkish people, from the early confusion to the moment the coup plotters finally surrendered.

SOURCE:TRT World
Explore
Trump to impose tariffs on China, India, Brazil over Russian oil purchase: US
ICE to target all undocumented immigrants, their employers in sweeping US crackdown
Death toll from Sweida clashes in Syria reportedly rises to 426
US officials reportedly growing frustrated with Netanyahu acting like a 'madman' after Syria strikes
Iran, E3 countries agree to resume nuclear talks in Istanbul
'Silent massacre': Starvation in Gaza due to Israel's blockade kills 86 Palestinians
UN rapporteur denounces Israel for 'starving millions' in Gaza
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Israeli PM Netanyahu suffers from intestinal inflammation from spoiled food
Türkiye rejects claims on its Palestine policy, reaffirms support for justice and Gaza
Türkiye marks 51st anniversary of Cyprus Peace Operation, pledges to defend Turkish Cypriot rights
Calm returns to Syria's Sweida as Bedouin fighters withdraw
Erdogan honours martyrs on 51st anniversary of Cyprus Peace Operation
TRNC detains Greek Cypriots for alleged spying
Putin is open to Ukraine peace talks, but Russia comes first: Kremlin
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us