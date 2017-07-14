WORLD
Erdogan plans Gulf visit to discuss Qatar crisis
Erdogan has criticised a list of demands made by the four Arab states to end the sanctions on Qatar. The Qatari foreign minister, who is visiting Ankara, said the Gulf standoff cannot be resolved in a day.
Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan meets with Qatar's Minister of Defense Khalid bin Mohammad Al-Attiyah in Ankara, Turkey, July 1, 2017. / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
July 14, 2017

Turkey's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan hopes to visit the Gulf soon to discuss efforts to resolve the crisis, Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said on Friday.

"Our president wants to visit the countries of the (Gulf) region in the coming period. We are trying to determine the schedule. I think this visit will become more clear next week. All our efforts are focused on a solution that suits the laws of brotherly relations," Cavusoglu told reporters after talks in Ankara with his Qatari counterpart Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman al Thani.

TRT World'sHasan Abdullah has more from Ankara

Qatar's foreign minister lauded Turkey's role in solving the diplomatic crisis. He further said it would be unfair to describe US Secretary of State Rex Tillerson's shuttle diplomacy to find a solution for the Persian Gulf as a failure, insisting that the crisis "cannot be solved in a day."

Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman al Thani also told reporters in Ankara that Qatar would continue to work with the United States and Kuwait to end the standoff with its four Arab neighbours.

The Qatari minister again denied accusations that his nation provided support to terror groups, accusing the four of failing to provide "single evidence" against his gas-rich nation.

"There has been no evidence submitted to prove the accusations against Qatar, even though it has been 40 days since the imposition of sanctions. Qatar maintains its intention to enter a dialogue as long as it is within the framework of mutual respect for each nation's sovereignty and respect for international law," he said.

TRT World's Soraya Lennie reports from Doha

Erdogan has criticised a list of demands made by the four Arab states to end the sanctions, including a requirement for Turkey's military base in Qatar to be closed.

Turkey has also sent 200 cargo planes with supplies to Qatar since its Gulf neighbours cut air and sea links. Qatar's only land border is with Saudi Arabia.

US Secretary of State Rex Tillerson left Qatar on Thursday after a tour of Gulf Arab countries aimed at easing the worst regional dispute in years, saying he had made proposals that would help resolve the crisis.

During his trip, Tillerson signed a US-Qatari accord on combating the financing of terrorism in an effort to help ease the crisis.

Qatar's opponents said it fell short of allaying their concerns, but Cavusoglu said it showed the Gulf state's sincerity.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
