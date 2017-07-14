US President Donald Trump has wrapped up his two-day visit to Paris as the guest of honour at the city's Bastille Day parade.

In a trip full of symbolism, Trump's stay coincided with the 100-year anniversary of America joining World War I.

Featuring a binational fly-past of American F-16 and French Rafale jets symbolising military cooperation in the Middle East and elsewhere, the occasion followed a day of talks with French President Emmanuel Macron, a first ladies' tour of Paris, and a dinner for the four at a restaurant in the Eiffel Tower.

TRT World'sSarah Morice reports from Paris.