Chinese dissident Liu Xiaobo cremated
The Nobel Peace Prize winner writer died of liver cancer on Thursday evening. His wife and friends attended the ceremony.
This photo illustration shows a collection of Taiwanese newspapers in Taipei on July 14, 2017 reporting on the death of China's Nobel laureate Liu Xiaobo. / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
July 15, 2017

The body of China's late Nobel laureate Liu Xiaobo was cremated on Saturday after a ceremony attended by his wife and friends, two days after the dissident lost a battle with cancer while in custody.

Liu's body was cremated "in accordance with the will of his family members and local customs" in the northeastern city of Shenyang, said Zhang Qingyang, an official from the municipal office.

Officials released photos showing his wife, the poet Liu Xia, with her brother, Liu Xiaobo's brother and friends in front of the body surrounded by white flowers at a funeral home.

"Since she had just lost her husband, she was in very low spirits," Zhang said.

China's government has come under international criticism over its treatment of the democracy advocate and his wife, who has been under house arrest since 2010.

Western governments have called on Beijing to release Liu Xia and let her travel abroad.

The foreign ministry lashed out at the criticism on Friday, saying it lodged official protests with the United States, Germany, France and the United Nations human rights office.

Speaking to TRT World from Beijing, Saibal Dasgupta said China has protested to the UN Human Rights Council in the wake of Liu Xiaobo's death.

