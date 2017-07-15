TÜRKİYE
2 MIN READ
Turkey looks back on the bloodiest coup attempt in its history
Police officers who were targeted by rogue F-16 jets in their Ankara headquarters say the abortive takeover of the country looked like an "invasion."
Turkey looks back on the bloodiest coup attempt in its history
The rogue soldiers killed 249 people and injured thousands as masses defeated the coup attempt. / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
July 15, 2017

A year after the bloodiest coup attempt in Turkey's history, members of the special police forces – who were targeted in their Ankara headquarters by rogue F-16 fighter jets – say the coup looked like an "invasion."

"In my opinion, this wasn't a coup attempt, it was an invasion," a police officer, who managed to escape with his life after a piece of shrapnel hit him in his chest, told TRT World.

The officer wished to remain anonymous.

"Because normally in a coup, a government falls and another is formed. But they wanted us to become like Syria or Iraq‚ and if it was successful, things would not have got better," he said.

Exhibition to commemorate the victims

More than 50 people were killed in the air strikes.

Inside the headquarters, there is an exhibition to commemorate those who died.

On the night of July 15, 2016, a rogue faction within the Turkish army attempted a coup aimed at overthrowing the democratically elected government of Turkey.

Citizens took to the streets after encouragement from Turkish President RecepTayyip Erdogan and managed to quash the coup attempt.

Almost 250 people were killed that night and thousands were injured.

TRT World'sAndrew Hopkins looks back at how the night of defiance unfolded.

SOURCE:TRT World
Explore
Seven pillars of partnership: Türkiye and UAE enter era of transformative cooperation
By Esra Karataş Alpay
France's top diplomat calls for foreign press access to Gaza
How did a Bangladesh air force fighter jet crash into a school campus?
Turkish defence firm to sign deal with Malaysia for its tactical vehicle at IDEF 2025
Death toll rises to 27 in Bangladesh air force jet crash, official says
White House removes Wall Street Journal from Scotland press pool over Epstein report
Pakistan raises India's suspension of Indus Waters Treaty in meeting with UN chief
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Former US police officer sentenced to 33 months for violating Breonna Taylor's civil rights
Lawyers ask judge to delay release of Kilmar Garcia over deportation fears
US releases over 230,000 pages of Martin Luther King Jr.'s assassination files
WHO chief says Israel attacked staff residence in Gaza 3 times
Trump 'caught off guard' by Israeli strikes in Syria and Gaza church bombing, says White House
Undercover Israeli unit abducts Gaza field hospitals director during deadly Rafah raid
New round of Ukraine-Russia peace talks to be held in Türkiye this week: Zelenskyy
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us