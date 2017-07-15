TÜRKİYE
July 15 coup: Fethullah Gulen's extradition
The failed coup attempt took 249 civilian lives. US-based Turkish national Fethullah Gulen is being accused of orchestrating it. The leader of the FETO network lives in self-imposed exile in Pennsylvania.
Policemen stand atop military armored vehicles after troops involved in the failed coup surrendered on the Bosphorus Bridge in Istanbul, Turkey, July 16, 2016. / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
July 15, 2017

Fethullah Gulen is the leader of the FETO network and a permanent resident of the United States.

His organisation has been designated as a terror group by Turkey.

Turkey has requested his immediate extradition.

According to the Turkish government, Fethullah Gulen and his network orchestrated the failed coup of July 15, 2016, which killed 249 people and injured 2,000 others.

Ankara also accuses FETO of being behind a long-running campaign to overthrow the state through the infiltration of Turkish institutions, particularly the military, police, and judiciary.

The 76-year-old has been living in self-exile for almost 20 years and from his hideout, and Ankara says he directs hundreds of thousands of his followers around the world.

TRT World's Ediz Tiyansan has the story.

