WORLD
2 MIN READ
Croatia, Montenegro fight fires along the Adriatic coast
Firefighters are struggling with several forest fires, while some houses near Montenegro's coastal city of Herceg Novi were evacuated.
Croatia, Montenegro fight fires along the Adriatic coast
A firefighting plane drops water to extinguish a forest fire near Zadar, Croatia, July 16, 2017. / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
July 16, 2017

Croatian and Montenegrin firefighters were tackling several forest fires along the Adriatic coast on Sunday, some of which forced people to evacuate their homes, local media reported.

Fires were reported near the northern city of Pula and as far south as around Sibenik, as well as on the islands of Pag and Vir and northeast of the biggest coastal city, Split.

Croatia's coast, always packed with tourists in the summer, often suffers forest fires during the holiday season and these are the fiercest so far this year.

Strong northerly winds have made putting the fires out more difficult, and authorities have issued a warning about using naked flames in the open air.

Two firefighting planes managed to stop the blaze reaching houses in the village of Brodarica near Sibenik, and a local road near the village of Sestanovac, inland from Split, was closed due to the smoke.

To the south of Croatia, people were forced to evacuate some houses near Montenegro's coastal city of Herceg Novi, Montenegrin state television said. Fires were also reported around the capital of Podgorica.

Further inland, in neighbouring Bosnia, firefighters are also struggling to get fires near the southern cities of Mostar and Trebinje under control.

SOURCE:TRT World
Explore
Seven pillars of partnership: Türkiye and UAE enter era of transformative cooperation
By Esra Karataş Alpay
France's top diplomat calls for foreign press access to Gaza
How did a Bangladesh air force fighter jet crash into a school campus?
Turkish defence firm to sign deal with Malaysia for its tactical vehicle at IDEF 2025
Death toll rises to 27 in Bangladesh air force jet crash, official says
White House removes Wall Street Journal from Scotland press pool over Epstein report
Pakistan raises India's suspension of Indus Waters Treaty in meeting with UN chief
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Former US police officer sentenced to 33 months for violating Breonna Taylor's civil rights
Lawyers ask judge to delay release of Kilmar Garcia over deportation fears
US releases over 230,000 pages of Martin Luther King Jr.'s assassination files
WHO chief says Israel attacked staff residence in Gaza 3 times
Trump 'caught off guard' by Israeli strikes in Syria and Gaza church bombing, says White House
Undercover Israeli unit abducts Gaza field hospitals director during deadly Rafah raid
New round of Ukraine-Russia peace talks to be held in Türkiye this week: Zelenskyy
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us