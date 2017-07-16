WORLD
2 MIN READ
Iraq celebrates Mosul victory on the streets of Baghdad
Iraqi police continued celebrations of an "absolute victory" after months of fierce fighting with Daesh to take back Mosul.
Iraq celebrates Mosul victory on the streets of Baghdad
An Iraqi police car is decorated for celebrations as Prime Minister Haider al-Abadi announces victory over Daesh in Mosul, in Baghdad, Iraq, July 10, 2017. / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
July 16, 2017

Iraqi police paraded through Baghdad for the second day running on Sunday after the government declared it had recaptured Mosul from Daesh.

Mosul is the the second largest city in northern Iraq and was Daesh's primary stronghold in the country.

Outside the Interior Ministry, Iraqi police units saluted Interior Minister Qasim Al-Araji and senior Iraqi officers in attendance.

As part of the parade, a police graduation ceremony also took place, with Al-Araji delivering awards to several new officers.

Al-Araji said that Iraq had been "victorious over Daesh and terrorism".

"Mosul was the last stage of the mythical Islamic State [Daesh] - this alleged state built on falsehoods," Al-Araji said.

Iraqi Prime Minister Haidar Al-Abadi announced the liberation of Mosul on 10 July, describing it as an "absolute victory" after months of fierce fighting with Daesh.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Trump to impose tariffs on China, India, Brazil over Russian oil purchase: US
ICE to target all undocumented immigrants, their employers in sweeping US crackdown
Death toll from Sweida clashes in Syria reportedly rises to 426
US officials reportedly growing frustrated with Netanyahu acting like a 'madman' after Syria strikes
Iran, E3 countries agree to resume nuclear talks in Istanbul
'Silent massacre': Starvation in Gaza due to Israel's blockade kills 86 Palestinians
UN rapporteur denounces Israel for 'starving millions' in Gaza
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Israeli PM Netanyahu suffers from intestinal inflammation from spoiled food
Türkiye rejects claims on its Palestine policy, reaffirms support for justice and Gaza
Türkiye marks 51st anniversary of Cyprus Peace Operation, pledges to defend Turkish Cypriot rights
Calm returns to Syria's Sweida as Bedouin fighters withdraw
Erdogan honours martyrs on 51st anniversary of Cyprus Peace Operation
TRNC detains Greek Cypriots for alleged spying
Putin is open to Ukraine peace talks, but Russia comes first: Kremlin
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us