Aid convoy reaches besieged Homs suburb
It is the first aid convoy to reach the besieged suburb of Houla in Homs since June. The UN says there are over half-a-million people living in 18 areas across Syria that are besieged by warring sides in the conflict that begin five years ago.
World Food Programme and Red Crescent aid trucks seen in Homs on July 15, 2017 in an image cut from videos posted on social media websites. / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
July 17, 2017

Aid convoys belonging to World Food Programme and Red Crescent have reached Houla, a besieged suburb of the Syrian city of Homs on July 15, according to videos posted to social media websites.

It is recorded to be the first aid convoy to reach the besieged city of Homs since June.

The relief items included wheat flour, medical items, water and sanitation material.

Aid agencies in Syria have repeatedly called for regular access to areas under siege, saying that one-off deliveries quickly run out.

The UN says there are more than half-a-million people living in 18 areas across Syria that are besieged by warring sides in the five-year conflict.

Aid agencies reported deaths from starvation in government-besieged Madaya earlier this year.

The Syrian regime has given intermittent and often conditional approval to aid convoys.

The opposition says this is a ploy by Damascus designed to defuse international pressure for full humanitarian access, which Syria is obliged to grant under international law.

