Millions of people in Istanbul struggled and waded to work on Tuesday morning after early-morning thunderstorms tore through the city, dumping torrents of rain and swamping transport networks.

Many underpasses, intersections and some metro lines and bus networks were put out of action, leaving thousands of pedestrians stranded, according to Anadolu Agency.

Drenched commuters could be seen wringing out wet clothes or going barefoot after abandoning sodden footwear.

A metro line running from Ataturk International Airport on the city's European side was flooded, and similar scenes were recorded at the Eurasia road tunnel, opened in December 2016.

The city's tram service between the Bagcilar suburb to Kabatas on the banks of the Bosphorus was also suspended.

Many buildings and offices were flooded as swirling waters tore down trees and utility poles. A number of minor traffic accidents have been recorded so far, according to Anadolu Agency.

Istanbul's governor warned people to leave their vehicles at home where possible, to prevent further accidents.

Many of Istanbul's 15-million-strong population rely on ferries for daily journeys but the extreme weather has also hit sea travel.

Istanbul Sea Buses and Fast Ferries Operators (IDO) cancelled some ferry services.

According to forecasters there may be no let up in the rain, with Istanbul expected to see more downfalls in the afternoon, continuing until evening, together with strong winds.