POLITICS
2 MIN READ
Turkey holds 23rd Summer Deaflympics
The event is hosting 3,000 athletes from 97 countries which is its highest-ever participation rate since the event began in 1924.
Turkey holds 23rd Summer Deaflympics
Emma Brown of Great Britain (C) in action against Karolina Dampic of Poland (L) during the 23rd Summer Deaflympics 2017 football match, at Carsamba District Stadium in Samsun, Turkey on July 18, 2017. / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
July 18, 2017

The 23rd Summer Deaflympics began on Tuesday in Samsun city in Turkey's north.

The event has the highest-ever number of participants: 3,000 athletes from 97 countries are competing.

They will compete in 21 categories, including athletics, badminton, basketball, beach volleyball, bowling, cycling, football, golf, handball, judo, karate, mountain bike, shooting, swimming, table tennis, taekwondo, tennis, volleyball and wrestling.

The Deaflympics will be held at 37 facilities in eight different districts of Samsun.

As many as 294 athletes from Turkey are participating in the event.

Other statistics

Around 1,500 volunteers, which include 250 deaf staff members and 500 sign language translators, are working at the event which ends on July 30.

The first Deaflympics was organised by the International Committee of Sports for the Deaf (ICSD) in Paris in 1924.

The US has won the most medals – 987 – in the history of the Deaflympics.

Turkey participated in the Deaflympics for the first time in 1989. It has since won 84 medals.

In last year's event in Bulgaria, Tukrish athletes won 33 medals.

SOURCE:AA
Explore
Trump to impose tariffs on China, India, Brazil over Russian oil purchase: US
ICE to target all undocumented immigrants, their employers in sweeping US crackdown
Death toll from Sweida clashes in Syria reportedly rises to 426
US officials reportedly growing frustrated with Netanyahu acting like a 'madman' after Syria strikes
Iran, E3 countries agree to resume nuclear talks in Istanbul
'Silent massacre': Starvation in Gaza due to Israel's blockade kills 86 Palestinians
UN rapporteur denounces Israel for 'starving millions' in Gaza
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Israeli PM Netanyahu suffers from intestinal inflammation from spoiled food
Türkiye rejects claims on its Palestine policy, reaffirms support for justice and Gaza
Türkiye marks 51st anniversary of Cyprus Peace Operation, pledges to defend Turkish Cypriot rights
Calm returns to Syria's Sweida as Bedouin fighters withdraw
Erdogan honours martyrs on 51st anniversary of Cyprus Peace Operation
TRNC detains Greek Cypriots for alleged spying
Putin is open to Ukraine peace talks, but Russia comes first: Kremlin
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us