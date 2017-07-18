The 23rd Summer Deaflympics began on Tuesday in Samsun city in Turkey's north.

The event has the highest-ever number of participants: 3,000 athletes from 97 countries are competing.

They will compete in 21 categories, including athletics, badminton, basketball, beach volleyball, bowling, cycling, football, golf, handball, judo, karate, mountain bike, shooting, swimming, table tennis, taekwondo, tennis, volleyball and wrestling.

The Deaflympics will be held at 37 facilities in eight different districts of Samsun.

As many as 294 athletes from Turkey are participating in the event.

Other statistics

Around 1,500 volunteers, which include 250 deaf staff members and 500 sign language translators, are working at the event which ends on July 30.

The first Deaflympics was organised by the International Committee of Sports for the Deaf (ICSD) in Paris in 1924.

The US has won the most medals – 987 – in the history of the Deaflympics.

Turkey participated in the Deaflympics for the first time in 1989. It has since won 84 medals.

In last year's event in Bulgaria, Tukrish athletes won 33 medals.