WORLD
2 MIN READ
Karachi hops onto bike-sharing trend
A new bike-hailing service is offering people in Pakistan's mega city a low-cost option to whiz through traffic jams and attracting interest from bigger companies Uber and Careem.
Karachi hops onto bike-sharing trend
The success of bike-sharing is now attracting bigger companies like Uber and Careem. / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
July 18, 2017

Karachi, Pakistan's main port and economic heart, is one of the most congested cities in the world. Its population has mushroomed by more than four percent a year since 1998 and the Asian Development Bank (ADB) says the numbers are expected to rise from over 20 million to 31 million by 2030.

Car and motorbike ownership are booming as the city's wealth grows, bringing longer traffic jams. And with the public transport unreliable, people are spending a lot of time and money trying to get around, something which has helped big ride-sharing services such as Uber and Careem gain a foothold across major cities in Pakistan.

There is also a new, two-wheeled entrant in the ride-sharing market, Bykea. It is tapping into the large number of motorbikes already on the road, and putting commuters in the fast lane.

"There are about 15 million bikes in Pakistan, there are about 30 million smartphone users in Pakistan," says Rafiq Malik, the CEO of Bykea.

"Essentially, we offer them (bike owners) an opportunity to utilise an asset that they already own which is a motorbike, to earn either an income or a secondary income," Malik says.

TRT World'sMobin Nasir explains how the service works.

SOURCE:TRT World
Explore
Trump to impose tariffs on China, India, Brazil over Russian oil purchase: US
ICE to target all undocumented immigrants, their employers in sweeping US crackdown
Death toll from Sweida clashes in Syria reportedly rises to 426
US officials reportedly growing frustrated with Netanyahu acting like a 'madman' after Syria strikes
Iran, E3 countries agree to resume nuclear talks in Istanbul
'Silent massacre': Starvation in Gaza due to Israel's blockade kills 86 Palestinians
UN rapporteur denounces Israel for 'starving millions' in Gaza
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Israeli PM Netanyahu suffers from intestinal inflammation from spoiled food
Türkiye rejects claims on its Palestine policy, reaffirms support for justice and Gaza
Türkiye marks 51st anniversary of Cyprus Peace Operation, pledges to defend Turkish Cypriot rights
Calm returns to Syria's Sweida as Bedouin fighters withdraw
Erdogan honours martyrs on 51st anniversary of Cyprus Peace Operation
TRNC detains Greek Cypriots for alleged spying
Putin is open to Ukraine peace talks, but Russia comes first: Kremlin
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us