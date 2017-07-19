In the European racing circuit, Colombian cyclists are among some of the world's best.

The capital city of Bogota is known as the birthplace of a substantial number of cycling talents.

Colombian cyclist Nairo Quintana, one of the top contenders of this year's Tour de France, is one of them.

Quintana grew up cycling on the steep hills of the mountainous region.

He has now become an inspiration to thousands of Colombians who climb the dizzying mountains and pedal through its valleys every day.

Dimitri O'Donnell reports fromBogota, Colombia for TRT World.