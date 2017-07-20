The United Kingdom will lift a five-month ban on large electronic devices being carried as cabin luggage on direct flights from Turkey, Turkish diplomatic sources told Anadolu Agency on Thursday.

A source, who spoke on condition of anonymity, said that Alan Duncan, Britain's minister for Europe and Foreign Minister Boris Johnson both called Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu to tell him the ban was being lifted.

The source has not provided an exact date for the lifting of the ban.

The US had banned devices from 10 airports in eight Muslim-majority countries while the UK had banned them on all direct flights from Turkey, Lebanon, Egypt, Saudi Arabia, Jordan and Tunisia in March.

Under the UK regulation, passengers had not been allowed to bring phones, laptops or tablets over 16 cm in length, 9.3 cm in width and with a depth of over 1.5 cm into the cabin. These items had to be in checked into the hold.

The US ban on carrying such devices was lifted for Turkish Airlines flights from Istanbul in early July.