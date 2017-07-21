Israel tightened its grip on one of Jerusalem's holiest and most sensitive sites after the incident last Friday.

Three Israeli-Palestinians were killed in a shoot-out with Israeli police. And two of these policemen later died of their injuries.

It was one of the most serious incidents in Occupied East Jerusalem in recent years.And as expected, it once again exposed tensions between Israelis and Palestinians.

Under the status quo, Muslims are given religious control over the compound and Jews are allowed to visit but not pray.

TRT World'sRahul Radhakrishnan reports.

Israel denies it's trying to change that status quo, but Palestinians don't believe it. With the installation of metal detectors at the gates following last week's incident, that mistrust has led to daily confrontations.