WORLD
4 MIN READ
Iraq labels killings of Turkmen by Daesh a "massacre"
Iraqi parliament unanimously adopts resolution over the killings of Turkmen. Meanwhile, Mosul residents displaced by fighting or accused of participating in Daesh's operations say they fear revenge attacks by Iraqi forces.
Iraq labels killings of Turkmen by Daesh a "massacre"
HRW says the civilians are being subjected to detention camps by Iraqi forces rather than being protected. / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
July 21, 2017

Iraqi parliament on Thursday adopted a resolution declaring the killings of Turkmen by Daesh terrorists as a "massacre".

Turkmen lawmaker Niyaz Nimaroglu said that the resolution was unanimously approved by the parliament.

In June 2014, Daesh captured Tal Afar - located around 80km west of Mosul - and killed many Turkmen in organised attacks.

Tal Afar is a Turkmen-majority city in Iraq's northern Nineveh province, of which Mosul is the provincial capital.

On March 9, 2016, the terrorist group attacked Taza Khurmatu - located around 20km south of Kirkuk - with mortar cannons that reportedly included chemical weapons.

Three Turkmen were killed and hundreds of others injured in that attack.

Revenge attacks in Mosul

There are growing fears of revenge attacks by Iraqi forces against Mosul residents accused of participating in Daesh's operations, rights groups and residents said.

Human Rights Watch (HRW) says the civilians are being subjected to detention camps by Iraqi forces rather than being protected.

On Thursday HRW said that international observers have discovered an execution site in west Mosul where 17 men were shot after being blindfolded.

There is no evidence that Iraqi troops were directly involved. But residents say soldiers were there the night before, and intense gunfire was heard before they left.

The families also say harassment by Iraqi soldiers may have forced their relatives to join Daesh.

"The Iraqi army used to come into our house and crash our house, searching for guns. I had all my girls with me and they were getting harassed. And as a reaction, I think that is why my husband joined them (Daesh)," a Mosul resident told TRT World.

TRT World spoke to journalist Ash Gallagher from Erbil for more details.

Mass displacements

About 900,000 people have fled the fighting in Mosul, with more than a third in camps outside the city and the rest living with family and friends in other neighbourhoods.

Many fleeing civilians have been accused of being part of Daesh operations.

Daesh had taken control of the Iraqi city in 2014 and the Iraqi forces spent months fighting a gruelling battle before announcing victory on July 10, ending Daesh's rule in the stronghold of the group's self-proclaimed caliphate.

Trump says Daesh crumbling

US President Donald Trump on Thursday declared that Daesh is crumbling, as he met with Pentagon officials to discuss US military campaigns and progress in eradicating "radical Islamic terrorism."

"We're doing very well against ISIS (Daesh). ISIS (Daesh) is falling fast, very fast," Trump said.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Trump to impose tariffs on China, India, Brazil over Russian oil purchase: US
ICE to target all undocumented immigrants, their employers in sweeping US crackdown
Death toll from Sweida clashes in Syria reportedly rises to 426
US officials reportedly growing frustrated with Netanyahu acting like a 'madman' after Syria strikes
Iran, E3 countries agree to resume nuclear talks in Istanbul
'Silent massacre': Starvation in Gaza due to Israel's blockade kills 86 Palestinians
UN rapporteur denounces Israel for 'starving millions' in Gaza
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Israeli PM Netanyahu suffers from intestinal inflammation from spoiled food
Türkiye rejects claims on its Palestine policy, reaffirms support for justice and Gaza
Türkiye marks 51st anniversary of Cyprus Peace Operation, pledges to defend Turkish Cypriot rights
Calm returns to Syria's Sweida as Bedouin fighters withdraw
Erdogan honours martyrs on 51st anniversary of Cyprus Peace Operation
TRNC detains Greek Cypriots for alleged spying
Putin is open to Ukraine peace talks, but Russia comes first: Kremlin
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us