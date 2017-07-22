A company in the United States is thriving by manufacturing typewriters, a product many thought computers and the internet would drive to extinction.

New Jersey-based Swintec says the typewriters appeal in the computer and interconnected age because they are social media-free and can't be hacked.

"When you turn a typewriter on you can't sit there for forty-five minutes and check your emails, you can't go on Facebook, you can't go on different programmes," said Edward Michael of Swintec.

"You turn it on and you go right to the application you turned it on for. You type a letter and when you've finished you turn it off and you're finished. It gives you 100 percent productivity - no wasted time."

