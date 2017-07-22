WORLD
Typewriters survive despite digital onslaught
Officials of a New Jersey-based company Swintec say the typewriters have plenty of reason to retain appeal in the computer age because they are social media-free machines and can't be hacked.
A small but growing number of millennials are snapping up these machines. / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
July 22, 2017

A company in the United States is thriving by manufacturing typewriters, a product many thought computers and the internet would drive to extinction.

New Jersey-based Swintec says the typewriters appeal in the computer and interconnected age because they are social media-free and can't be hacked.

"When you turn a typewriter on you can't sit there for forty-five minutes and check your emails, you can't go on Facebook, you can't go on different programmes," said Edward Michael of Swintec.

"You turn it on and you go right to the application you turned it on for. You type a letter and when you've finished you turn it off and you're finished. It gives you 100 percent productivity - no wasted time."

TRT World'sNick Harper has more.

SOURCE:TRT World
