Acid attacks on the rise in Britain
Acid attacks in the UK have risen over the past year. Jabid Hussain is one of the victims of such attacks and this is his story.
Emergency response following acid attack on the junction of Hackney Road junction with Queensbridge Road, London, Britain July 13, 2017 in seen in this picture obtained from social media. / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
July 22, 2017

In the UK, the number of attacks where acid is thrown at innocent bystanders is on the rise.

London delivery driver Jabid Hussain was washed down with water by police after having acid thrown at him. Jabid was lucky his face was protected by his helmet.

But others are not so lucky. In recent months, there has been a spate of acid attacks in the UK.

According to the Metropolitan Police, there were 261 incidents in London in 2015, a number that rose to 455 incidents in 2016.

TRT World'sSara Firth has the story.

SOURCE:TRT World
