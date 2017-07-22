WORLD
2 MIN READ
Siege and medicine shortage blamed for Gaza boy's death
Bahaa Radi, who was laid to rest on Thursday, spent his last few months in a hospital that was short of medicine and equipment due to siege on Gaza Strip by Israel and Egypt.
The boy's relatives have accused Israel and Palestinian Authority for his death saying he wasn't able to get treatment on time. / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
July 22, 2017

Relatives and friends of a Palestinian boy - who died from cancer and was laid to rest on Thursday - have accused Israel and Palestinian Authority for his death saying he wasn't able to get treatment on time.

Bahaa Radi spent his last few months in a hospital that was short of medicine and equipment due to the blockade on the Gaza Strip by Israel and Egypt.

"Bahaa was in a lot of pain. They tried taking him to a hospital outside Gaza. He needed an urgent bone marrow transplant in Israel but of course no one let him," one of his friends said.

Radi's grandmother, who blamed Palestinian Authority for not helping Bahaa, said, "He said: 'grandmother come and say your goodbyes.' I asked him if he's ok, he replied, 'I'm dying, come say your farewells'."

TRT World's NafisaLatic has more.

SOURCE:TRT World
