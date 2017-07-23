Cameroon has the second highest HIV rate in West and Central Africa.

Scientists have long struggled to find effective ways to deal with the virus which affects people in one of the world's poorest nations where more than six percent of pregnant women are diagnosed.

Two hospitals in the town of Yaounde have been equipped with specialised equipment to screen the babies of HIV positive mothers.

The equipment will help treat babies born with the condition much faster, avoiding complications that may occur when the virus is left untreated.

TRT World's Laura Bain has more.