Cameroon to tackle HIV in newborn babies quicker
Two hospitals in the town of Yaoundé in Cameroon will tell HIV positive mothers whether their babies are also HIV positive by using a special equipment.
Cameroon begins to use a testing device for HIV to diagnose virus quickly in babies. / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
July 23, 2017

Cameroon has the second highest HIV rate in West and Central Africa.

Scientists have long struggled to find effective ways to deal with the virus which affects people in one of the world's poorest nations where more than six percent of pregnant women are diagnosed.

Two hospitals in the town of Yaounde have been equipped with specialised equipment to screen the babies of HIV positive mothers.

The equipment will help treat babies born with the condition much faster, avoiding complications that may occur when the virus is left untreated.

TRT World's Laura Bain has more.

SOURCE:TRT World
