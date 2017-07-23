WORLD
3 MIN READ
Erdogan arrives in Kuwait as trip to Gulf region continues
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan arrived in Kuwait from Saudi Arabia's Jeddah city, as a part of his two-day Gulf tour that attempts to mediate the Qatar crisis.
Erdogan arrives in Kuwait as trip to Gulf region continues
President of Turkey Recep Tayyip Erdogan (L) meets Emir of Kuwait Sheikh Sabah Al Ahmad Al Jaber Al Sabah (R) in Kuwait City, Kuwait on July 23, 2017. / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
July 23, 2017

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Sunday has continued his two-day Gulf tour with Kuwait after leaving the Saudi city of Jeddah as part of a diplomatic tour aimed at healing an Arab rift with Ankara's ally Qatar.

Erdogan's first stop on a Gulf diplomatic tour was in Saudi Arabia where he held separate meetings with Saudi King Salman bin Abdul Aziz Al Saud and Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman Al Saud on Sunday.

Erdogan and Saudi King Salman discussed "efforts to combat terrorism and its sources of funding," the Saudi press agency reported, without elaborating.

The visit came amid a Gulf crisis after four Arab states -- Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, Bahrain, and Egypt – cut diplomatic ties with Qatar and imposed sanctions on Doha on June 5, accusing it of supporting terrorism.

Doha denies the charges and describes the blockade as a violation of international law.

The boycotting countries want Qatar to close down a Turkish base, curb relations with their arch-foe Iran and close down the state-run Al Jazeera TV channel.

Erdogan will visit Qatar on Monday for his first face-to-face talks with Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani since the crisis began.

"No one has any interest in prolonging this crisis anymore," Erdogan said before leaving Istanbul.

He accused "enemies" of seeking to "fire up tensions between brothers" in the region.

Erdogan praised Qatar's behaviour in the crisis, saying Doha had sought to find a solution through dialogue.

"I hope our visit will be beneficial for the region," he said.

The Turkish president is being accompanied by a high-profile delegation that includes Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu, Economy Minister Nihat Zeybekci, Energy and Natural Resources Minister Berat Albayrak, Defense Minister Nurettin Canikli, Chief of Staff Gen. Hulusi Akar, and National Intelligence Organisation (MIT) head Hakan Fidan.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Seven pillars of partnership: Türkiye and UAE enter era of transformative cooperation
By Esra Karataş Alpay
France's top diplomat calls for foreign press access to Gaza
How did a Bangladesh air force fighter jet crash into a school campus?
Turkish defence firm to sign deal with Malaysia for its tactical vehicle at IDEF 2025
Death toll rises to 27 in Bangladesh air force jet crash, official says
White House removes Wall Street Journal from Scotland press pool over Epstein report
Pakistan raises India's suspension of Indus Waters Treaty in meeting with UN chief
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Former US police officer sentenced to 33 months for violating Breonna Taylor's civil rights
Lawyers ask judge to delay release of Kilmar Garcia over deportation fears
US releases over 230,000 pages of Martin Luther King Jr.'s assassination files
WHO chief says Israel attacked staff residence in Gaza 3 times
Trump 'caught off guard' by Israeli strikes in Syria and Gaza church bombing, says White House
Undercover Israeli unit abducts Gaza field hospitals director during deadly Rafah raid
New round of Ukraine-Russia peace talks to be held in Türkiye this week: Zelenskyy
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us