Around a third of Mongolia's three million people are nomads, relying on their herds for their livelihoods.

In recent years, however, harsh winters have killed off many of their animals, forcing them to move into the cities.

But often they find life there just as tough.

"Sometimes we have nothing to eat for one or two days. Some days we skip a meal because I need to save limited food for the next day so we don't go two days without eating," said Jamiynsurengiin Olzod, a seamstress who moved to the city.

