TÜRKİYE
3 MIN READ
Journalists charged with "aiding terrorism" go on trial in Istanbul
Turkish prosecutors accuse 17 employees of "Cumhuriyet" newspaper of aiding the PKK and the Fetullah Terrorist Organisation (FETO).
Journalists charged with "aiding terrorism" go on trial in Istanbul
The courthouse where the trail of the &quot;Cumhuriyet&quot; staff got underway in Istanbul, Turkey, July 24, 2017. / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
July 24, 2017

Seventeen employees of Turkey's Cumhuriyet newspaper went on trial on Monday accused of supporting a terrorist group.

Turkish prosecutors are seeking up to 43 years in jail for staff from the paper, including some of Turkey's best-known journalists. They are accused of targeting the presidency and government through "asymmetric war methods."

Cumhuriyet is accused of writing stories that serve "separatist manipulation."

The newspaper's editor Murat Sabuncu and other senior staff have been in pre-trial detention since being arrested in November.

Other defendants include columnist Kadri Gursel, the paper's editor-in-chief Murat Sabuncu, cartoonist Musa Kart and Ahmet Sik, who once wrote a book critical of Gulen's movement. Former editor Can Dundar, who is in Germany, is being tried in absentia.

The newspaper has called the charges "imaginary accusations and slander." Social media posts comprised the bulk of evidence in the indictment, along with allegations that staff had been in contact with users of Bylock, an encrypted messaging app the government says was used by followers of US-based Fetullah Gulen.

TRT World's Francis Collings has more details.

FETO connection alleged

According to the 324-page indictment, Cumhuriyet was effectively taken over by the Gulen network, known in Turkey as FETO (Fetullah Terrorist Organisation).

Ankara accuses FETO of orchestrating the failed putsch last July. Gulen has denied any involvement in the coup.

In a crackdown since last July's failed coup, 50,000 people have been jailed pending trial and some 150,000 detained or dismissed from their jobs. Some 150 media outlets have been shut down and around 160 journalists are in jail, according to the Turkish Journalists' Association.

Turkish authorities say the crackdown is justified by the gravity of the coup attempt, in which rogue soldiers tried to overthrow the government and Erdogan, killing 250 people, most of them civilians.

SOURCE:TRT World
Explore
Seven pillars of partnership: Türkiye and UAE enter era of transformative cooperation
By Esra Karataş Alpay
France's top diplomat calls for foreign press access to Gaza
How did a Bangladesh air force fighter jet crash into a school campus?
Turkish defence firm to sign deal with Malaysia for its tactical vehicle at IDEF 2025
Death toll rises to 27 in Bangladesh air force jet crash, official says
White House removes Wall Street Journal from Scotland press pool over Epstein report
Pakistan raises India's suspension of Indus Waters Treaty in meeting with UN chief
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Former US police officer sentenced to 33 months for violating Breonna Taylor's civil rights
Lawyers ask judge to delay release of Kilmar Garcia over deportation fears
US releases over 230,000 pages of Martin Luther King Jr.'s assassination files
WHO chief says Israel attacked staff residence in Gaza 3 times
Trump 'caught off guard' by Israeli strikes in Syria and Gaza church bombing, says White House
Undercover Israeli unit abducts Gaza field hospitals director during deadly Rafah raid
New round of Ukraine-Russia peace talks to be held in Türkiye this week: Zelenskyy
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us