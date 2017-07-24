WORLD
3 MIN READ
Maldives opposition says police blocked their entry to Parliament
Two opposition leaders accuse soldiers and police of using pepper spray to prevent lawmakers from entering parliament to take part in an impeachment vote against the speaker.
Maldives opposition says police blocked their entry to Parliament
Police try to block Maldivian lawmakers a few metres from the Parliament building in Male, Maldives. July 24, 2017. / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
July 24, 2017

Two opposition leaders accused soldiers and police in the Maldives of roughing up opposition lawmakers on Monday. They said law-enforcement used pepper spray to prevent them from entering parliament to take part in an impeachment vote against the speaker.

Police said access to the parliament building was restricted by the government because the scheduled parliament session was cancelled. The opposition is trying to unseat Speaker Abdulla Maseeh Mohamed, an ally of President Abdulla Yameen, for blocking its requests to summon government officials accused of corruption.

"After Yameen (lost his) parliament majority, he is trying to use both military and police to suppress the opposition," Eva Abdullah, an opposition MP told Reuters via telephone from Male.

"This is almost like a military coup and they take over legislature."

The soldiers and police surrounded the parliament building and stopped 30 opposition legislators from entering the premises, the chairman of the main opposition Maldivian Democratic Party Hassan Latheef said from Male.

He said the opposition MPs were pepper sprayed and tear gassed by the police, and stopped from entering the parliament. He blamed Yameen for ordering the closure because he was sure of losing the vote.

The police blamed the lawmakers. Police said they were now investigating "a case of obstruction of police duty" against lawmakers who broke into the restricted area around the parliament building which was cordoned off by a police line.

"Maldives Police Service was requested by the Maldives National Defence Force (military) to intervene in clearing out individuals who forcefully entered the parliament building," the police said in a statement.

Is a coup imminent?

The Maldives has been mired in political unrest since Mohamed Nasheed, its first democratically-elected president, was ousted in 2012.

Nasheed in a statement said he was "extremely worried about an imminent coup in the Maldives".

The opposition alleges the Yameen administration is trying to cover up corruption including money laundering. The government has denied the accusations.

The move to impeach the speaker gathered momentum after 10 Yameen loyalists in the 85-member legislature defected and joined the opposition to unseat him.

SOURCE:Reuters
Explore
Seven pillars of partnership: Türkiye and UAE enter era of transformative cooperation
By Esra Karataş Alpay
France's top diplomat calls for foreign press access to Gaza
How did a Bangladesh air force fighter jet crash into a school campus?
Turkish defence firm to sign deal with Malaysia for its tactical vehicle at IDEF 2025
Death toll rises to 27 in Bangladesh air force jet crash, official says
White House removes Wall Street Journal from Scotland press pool over Epstein report
Pakistan raises India's suspension of Indus Waters Treaty in meeting with UN chief
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Former US police officer sentenced to 33 months for violating Breonna Taylor's civil rights
Lawyers ask judge to delay release of Kilmar Garcia over deportation fears
US releases over 230,000 pages of Martin Luther King Jr.'s assassination files
WHO chief says Israel attacked staff residence in Gaza 3 times
Trump 'caught off guard' by Israeli strikes in Syria and Gaza church bombing, says White House
Undercover Israeli unit abducts Gaza field hospitals director during deadly Rafah raid
New round of Ukraine-Russia peace talks to be held in Türkiye this week: Zelenskyy
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us