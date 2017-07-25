CULTURE
Humble sack gets turned into Ivory Coast fashion accessory
Ivory Coast fashion designer Liliane Estievenart created her first bag at the request of a clothing manufacturer, and has since gone on to design a wide range of purses, leather-trimmed valises and other accessories.
Ivory Coast fashion designer Liliane Estievenart's bags inside her workshop in Abidjan, Ivory Coast, July 22, 2017. / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
July 25, 2017

An entrepreneur from Ivory Coast is hoping to score an international fashion hit by recycling the cloth sacks that the country uses to ship cocoa beans around the world.

Liliane Estievenart, 45, hit on the idea of turning the sacks into attractive bags with the stencilled slogan "Produce of Cote d'Ivoire - Cocoa" – a reminder that the West African country is the world's top producer of the commodity.

Estievenart created her first bag at the request of a clothing manufacturer, and has since gone on to design a range of purses, leather-trimmed valises and other accessories using jute, the material used in the cocoa bags.

In the nine months since she left her old job as a sales associate, she says she has sold at least 600 of the bags in Gabon, Mauritius, Togo and Ghana.

She also has plans to expand.

"There is a high demand by Ivorians, our brothers in the diaspora", she said.

"I hope one day we distribute everywhere throughout the world."

SOURCE:Reuters
