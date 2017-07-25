WORLD
Displaced families move back to Libya's war-torn Benghazi
Displaced families are moving back to their homes despite the fragile security situation in the newly liberated city.
Children look out as they sit in a car boot in Benghazi, Libya, April 22, 2017. / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
July 25, 2017

After a bloody few years that has left hundreds of people dead, residents of Benghazi have begun to move back to the newly liberated city by forces loyal to Libya's eastern government.

They were forced to leave the city in 2014 when armed groups took advantage of the political vacuum following former leader Muammer Gaddafi's fall.

Khalifa Haftar's Libyan National Army took full control of Libya's second city from rival armed groups in early July.

Now displaced residents are picking up the pieces of their shattered lives as they return home.

But the process will inevitably be a slow one as the city is still riddled with mines and booby traps.

TRT World's Zeina Awad has more.

