Musician Abhishek Prasad strummed his guitar during his neurosurgery to help doctors zero in on the part of the brain being operated in India.

The 37 year old had been suffering from Musician's Dystonia, a neurological movement disorder that leads to involuntary muscle contractions.

Prasad had to be kept conscious during the surgery.

This was because the doctors needed continuous feedback to work out exactly which parts of the brain were to be targeted to stop the cramps affecting the three fingers on his left hand.

