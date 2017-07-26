WORLD
3 MIN READ
Erdogan says removal of metal detectors at Al Aqsa "not enough"
At least 13 Palestinians have been wounded when Israeli police fired tear gas and rubber-coated steel bullets at Muslims outside the Al Aqsa Mosque compound.
Erdogan says removal of metal detectors at Al Aqsa "not enough"
Israeli border police officers stand guard as Palestinians pray at Lion's gate, an entrance to Jerusalem's Old City, in protest over Israel's new security measures at the compound. / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
July 26, 2017

Israel's decision to remove metal detectors from Al Aqsa Mosque that offended Muslims is "a step in the right direction, but it is not enough," Turkey's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said on Wednesday.

"Israel is attempting to damage the Islamic character of Jerusalem with new practices every day by taking advantage of the current weakness of Muslims," Erdogan said during an event to discuss higher education in the Islamic world at the presidential complex in Ankara.

"Those who criticise our country whenever possible suddenly become silent when the issue is Palestine, Jerusalem, or Muslims' rights or laws," the president said.

"How sorrowful it is that separations are on the agenda of the Islamic world rather than unity and conflicts, rather than peace."

Anger has spilled across the West Bank since Israel shut Occupied East Jerusalem's Al Aqsa Mosque following a deadly shoot-out July 14.

The site is venerated by Muslims, Christians and Jews.

The mosque was reopened after two days, with Israel installing metal detectors and cameras at its gates.

Three Palestinians were killed on Friday in protests against the measures around the holy site. Three Israelis were also killed in an attack in a settlement in the West Bank.

Israel had initially refused to remove the detectors, claiming the security measures were similar to procedures taken at other holy sites around the world.

But facing a praying protest by Palestinians outside the compound along with international criticism and pressure, Israel's security cabinet decided late Monday to remove the metal detectors.

A statement released after the meeting said a new surveillance system using "smart checks" based on advanced technology would be put in place.

Jerusalem is sacred to Muslims, Jews and Christians – and the Al Aqsa Mosque is the Islamic world's third-holiest site behind the Haram Mosque in Mecca and the Prophet's Mosque in Medina.

SOURCE:TRT World
Explore
Trump to impose tariffs on China, India, Brazil over Russian oil purchase: US
ICE to target all undocumented immigrants, their employers in sweeping US crackdown
Death toll from Sweida clashes in Syria reportedly rises to 426
US officials reportedly growing frustrated with Netanyahu acting like a 'madman' after Syria strikes
Iran, E3 countries agree to resume nuclear talks in Istanbul
'Silent massacre': Starvation in Gaza due to Israel's blockade kills 86 Palestinians
UN rapporteur denounces Israel for 'starving millions' in Gaza
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Israeli PM Netanyahu suffers from intestinal inflammation from spoiled food
Türkiye rejects claims on its Palestine policy, reaffirms support for justice and Gaza
Türkiye marks 51st anniversary of Cyprus Peace Operation, pledges to defend Turkish Cypriot rights
Calm returns to Syria's Sweida as Bedouin fighters withdraw
Erdogan honours martyrs on 51st anniversary of Cyprus Peace Operation
TRNC detains Greek Cypriots for alleged spying
Putin is open to Ukraine peace talks, but Russia comes first: Kremlin
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us