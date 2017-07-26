WORLD
1 MIN READ
Top EU court adviser says Croatia must accept arriving refugees
The European Commission says it's willing to penalise those states which fail to comply with the EU's refugee quota.
Refugees and migrants try to enter a train at a station in Tovarnik, Croatia.
By Staff Reporter
July 26, 2017

Hungary, Poland and the Czech Republic's fight against the European Union's refugee quota has been dealt a double blow.

A top adviser for the EU's court is recommending the court case against the obligatory relocation of refugees across the bloc be dropped.

The three states wanted the court to annul a 2015 EU scheme to have each member state host a number of refugees to help ease pressure on Greece and Italy, struggling with mass arrivals across the Mediterranean.

In the second loss, the European Commission says it's willing to penalise the states if they fail to comply.

TRT World'sSarah Morice has the details.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
