Hungary, Poland and the Czech Republic's fight against the European Union's refugee quota has been dealt a double blow.

A top adviser for the EU's court is recommending the court case against the obligatory relocation of refugees across the bloc be dropped.

The three states wanted the court to annul a 2015 EU scheme to have each member state host a number of refugees to help ease pressure on Greece and Italy, struggling with mass arrivals across the Mediterranean.

In the second loss, the European Commission says it's willing to penalise the states if they fail to comply.

TRT World'sSarah Morice has the details.