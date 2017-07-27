BIZTECH
2 MIN READ
Facebook shares hit record high as mobile ad sales soar
Facebook, which has more than 2 billion regular users, has experienced a rise in stock prices by nearly 44 percent this year.
The vast majority of Facebook's revenue came from advertising, and 87 percent of that was derived from ads served to people connecting with mobile devices. / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
July 27, 2017

Facebook Inc's mobile advertising business grew by more than 50 percent in the second quarter, the company said in its earnings report on Wednesday, as the social network continued to establish itself as the venue of choice for an ever-growing array of online advertisers.

Shares in Facebook, owner of four of the most popular mobile services in the world, rose more than 4 percent to about $173 in after-hours trading. Through Wednesday's close, the stock price had climbed nearly 44 percent this year.

Facebook, which now has more than 2 billion regular users, has been squeezing more ads into its Facebook News Feed while adding more ads to its photo-sharing app Instagram, which has more than 700 million users.

With money cascading from those two services, Chief Executive Mark Zuckerberg said the company was turning attention to monetizing its two messaging services, Messenger and WhatsApp, which have more than 1 billion users each.

"I want to see us move a little faster here, but I'm confident that we're going to get this right over the long term," Zuckerberg said in a conference call with analysts.

Foray into video

The company also is accelerating its push into video, an effort aimed at taking advertising dollars from the television industry and increasing the time people spend on Facebook.

Within weeks, Facebook is expected to start a video service that will include scripted shows, a sharp change for a business built on user-generated content.

Zuckerberg said video would be a significant driver of Facebook's business in the next two to three years.

SOURCE:Reuters
