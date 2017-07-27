BIZTECH
2 MIN READ
AstraZeneca, Merck strike key cancer drugs partnership
The two major pharmaceutical firms have signed an agreement in "strategic collaboration" to develop and commercialise cancer drugs.
AstraZeneca, Merck strike key cancer drugs partnership
By Staff Reporter
July 27, 2017

Pharmaceutical giants AstraZeneca and Merck said on Thursday they had agreed on a multi-billion-dollar deal to jointly develop key cancer drugs.

"The strategic collaboration is expected to further increase the number of treatment options available to patients," British company AstraZeneca and its US peer said in a statement.

Merck will pay AstraZeneca up to $8.5 billion under the deal struck to develop and commercialise the drugs.

Central to the agreement is "a global strategic oncology collaboration to co-develop and co-commercialise AstraZeneca's Lynparza (olaparib) for multiple cancer types," the pair said.

Lynparza is currently approved for the treatment of ovarian cancer but it is hoped that this can be stretched to help fight breast, prostate and pancreatic cancers thanks to the tie-up announced on Thursday, the statement added.

"By bringing together the expertise of two leading oncology innovators, we will accelerate Lynparza's potential," said AstraZeneca chief executive Pascal Soriot.

"This is a truly exciting step, and we are pleased to work with Merck, a company that shares our passion for science to deliver new medicines for cancer patients."

Merck chief executive Kenneth C Frazier added, "We look forward to working with AstraZeneca to create greater value for patients and shareholders than if both companies worked independently."

Merck will pay AstraZeneca an initial $1.6 billion, $750 million for licence options and up to $6.15 billion "upon successful achievement of future regulatory and sales milestones."

SOURCE:AFP
Explore
Trump to impose tariffs on China, India, Brazil over Russian oil purchase: US
ICE to target all undocumented immigrants, their employers in sweeping US crackdown
Death toll from Sweida clashes in Syria reportedly rises to 426
US officials reportedly growing frustrated with Netanyahu acting like a 'madman' after Syria strikes
Iran, E3 countries agree to resume nuclear talks in Istanbul
'Silent massacre': Starvation in Gaza due to Israel's blockade kills 86 Palestinians
UN rapporteur denounces Israel for 'starving millions' in Gaza
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Israeli PM Netanyahu suffers from intestinal inflammation from spoiled food
Türkiye rejects claims on its Palestine policy, reaffirms support for justice and Gaza
Türkiye marks 51st anniversary of Cyprus Peace Operation, pledges to defend Turkish Cypriot rights
Calm returns to Syria's Sweida as Bedouin fighters withdraw
Erdogan honours martyrs on 51st anniversary of Cyprus Peace Operation
TRNC detains Greek Cypriots for alleged spying
Putin is open to Ukraine peace talks, but Russia comes first: Kremlin
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us