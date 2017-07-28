WORLD
2 MIN READ
Scaramucci lashes colleagues in communications meltdown
The US president's new communications director, Anthony Scaramucci, attacked senior White House colleagues in an obscene tirade that indicates deep divisions within the Trump camp.
Scaramucci lashes colleagues in communications meltdown
Trump has so far made no public comment on his aide's outburst. / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
July 28, 2017

Open warfare erupted inside President Donald Trump's inner circle as his new communications director, Anthony Scaramucci, attacked senior White House colleagues in obscene comments published on Thursday.

Scaramucci blasted White House chief of staff Reince Priebus and Trump's chief strategist, Steve Bannon, in an article in The New Yorker based on a telephone conversation on Wednesday night between one of the magazine's correspondents and Scaramucci.

Less than a week into his new job, Scaramucci called Priebus a "f*cking paranoid schizophrenic" and accused Bannon of trying to build his own brand "off the f*cking strength of the president."

The former Wall Street financier was named to the communications post last Friday, prompting the immediate resignation of then White House press secretary Sean Spicer.

After The New Yorker article appeared online, Scaramucci, indicated he would not back down, appearing to blame the messenger: "I sometimes use colorful language. I will refrain in this arena but not give up the passionate fight for @realDonaldTrump's agenda ... I made a mistake in trusting in a reporter. It won't happen again."

SOURCE:Reuters
Explore
Trump to impose tariffs on China, India, Brazil over Russian oil purchase: US
ICE to target all undocumented immigrants, their employers in sweeping US crackdown
Death toll from Sweida clashes in Syria reportedly rises to 426
US officials reportedly growing frustrated with Netanyahu acting like a 'madman' after Syria strikes
Iran, E3 countries agree to resume nuclear talks in Istanbul
'Silent massacre': Starvation in Gaza due to Israel's blockade kills 86 Palestinians
UN rapporteur denounces Israel for 'starving millions' in Gaza
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Israeli PM Netanyahu suffers from intestinal inflammation from spoiled food
Türkiye rejects claims on its Palestine policy, reaffirms support for justice and Gaza
Türkiye marks 51st anniversary of Cyprus Peace Operation, pledges to defend Turkish Cypriot rights
Calm returns to Syria's Sweida as Bedouin fighters withdraw
Erdogan honours martyrs on 51st anniversary of Cyprus Peace Operation
TRNC detains Greek Cypriots for alleged spying
Putin is open to Ukraine peace talks, but Russia comes first: Kremlin
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us