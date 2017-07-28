July 28, 2017
Palestinian authorities announced late on Friday that all gates of the Al Aqsa Mosque compound will be open to worshippers without any age restrictions.
The announcement comes after Israeli authorities had shut the compound to worshippers under the age of 50 for Friday prayers.
Last week, Muslims refused to enter the mosque and prayed in the streets surrounding the compound in protest at the installation of metal detectors and other restrictions put in place after two Israeli police officers were killed.