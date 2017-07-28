WORLD
1 MIN READ
Israeli age restrictions on Al Aqsa compound entry dropped
Israel installed metal detectors, cameras and other restrictions on the compound following a July 14 attack in which two policemen were killed.
Israeli age restrictions on Al Aqsa compound entry dropped
Palestinians pray on a street next to a road block outside Jerusalem's Old City July 28, 2017. / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
July 28, 2017

Palestinian authorities announced late on Friday that all gates of the Al Aqsa Mosque compound will be open to worshippers without any age restrictions.

The announcement comes after Israeli authorities had shut the compound to worshippers under the age of 50 for Friday prayers.

Last week, Muslims refused to enter the mosque and prayed in the streets surrounding the compound in protest at the installation of metal detectors and other restrictions put in place after two Israeli police officers were killed.

SOURCE:TRT World
Explore
Trump to impose tariffs on China, India, Brazil over Russian oil purchase: US
ICE to target all undocumented immigrants, their employers in sweeping US crackdown
Death toll from Sweida clashes in Syria reportedly rises to 426
US officials reportedly growing frustrated with Netanyahu acting like a 'madman' after Syria strikes
Iran, E3 countries agree to resume nuclear talks in Istanbul
'Silent massacre': Starvation in Gaza due to Israel's blockade kills 86 Palestinians
UN rapporteur denounces Israel for 'starving millions' in Gaza
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Israeli PM Netanyahu suffers from intestinal inflammation from spoiled food
Türkiye rejects claims on its Palestine policy, reaffirms support for justice and Gaza
Türkiye marks 51st anniversary of Cyprus Peace Operation, pledges to defend Turkish Cypriot rights
Calm returns to Syria's Sweida as Bedouin fighters withdraw
Erdogan honours martyrs on 51st anniversary of Cyprus Peace Operation
TRNC detains Greek Cypriots for alleged spying
Putin is open to Ukraine peace talks, but Russia comes first: Kremlin
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us