Tunisian families are seeking the whereabouts of their relatives who left the north African country for a better life in Europe but haven't been heard from since.

About 500 Tunisians have died trying to reach Italy even as the UN Migration Agency says thousands of people have died since January attempting dangerous sea crossings from North Africa to Europe.

"I imagined my son with me even when I went on Hajj. I don't even go into the kitchen, I don't want to cook the dish my son loves. I can't bear it anymore. I hope the officials will respond to us, we only want our children back," said Souad Rawahi, mother of Ghassan Ben Ibrahim,

Ibrahim, a struggling taxi driver, left Tunisia for Europe earlier this year and remains missing.

TRT World'sNick Davies Jones reports.